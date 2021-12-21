Cars for PCD: Will automakers offer versions with new exemptions again? – 12/21/2021

In recent weeks, new news has arrived for people with disabilities (PCD) who want to purchase a brand new car. In addition to the fact that Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) raised the ceiling for entitlement to the ICMS discount from R$ 70 thousand to R$ 100 thousand, the Senate approved a bill that increases the limit for having to R$ 200 thousand. exemption from IPI on the purchase of a new vehicle.

But, in practice, how should the market behave in the face of changes? Will it be the return of the advantageous PCD versions of the most desired vehicles of the moment?

With the worldwide shortage of parts caused by the pandemic, and the consequent exponential increase in prices, versions for people with disabilities have practically disappeared from the market. This is because it became impossible to sell an automatic car for less than R$ 70 thousand, which makes it impossible to discount ICMS.

Currently, very few versions aimed at this audience – with factory discounts – are on sale, such as Nissan Kicks Active (for R$ 100,990 plus 2% factory discount) and Citröen C4 Cactus Feel Business PCD (R$ 94,334).

UOL Cars got in touch with the five automakers that sold the most cars with PCD versions in 2020, when there were still more options in the market, and it became evident that there is no clear direction for the future of this niche.

Jeep – in addition to Nissan, which never stopped offering specific versions for this audience – was the brand that showed more interest, saying that “it is attentive to all market opportunities and certainly this is one of them. We are analyzing all the possibilities for to serve PCD customers who are looking to find in Jeep aspirational attributes related to freedom and adventure.”

Hyundai already stated that it is evaluating the changes and cannot comment on the matter at this time. Chevrolet and Volkswagen did not respond as of this writing.

what the market says

For the automotive consultant Cassio Pagliarini, simpler versions of more expensive cars, specific for people with disabilities, should come back in full force for the simple fact that R$100 thousand is still a low ceiling for current pricing standards.

Pagliarini explains that the value represents the beginning of the price range of an SUV, for example. “With this roof, cars will need simpler content. They will come with automatic transmission, but without an extensive list of equipment. Anyone who wants more content will have to opt for more expensive models, only exempt from IPI.”

Even so, Pagliarini believes that it will be possible to find some bargains in the market. “When the limit was BRL 70,000, automakers needed to remove content from the products so that they could fit into that ceiling. It reached a point where the cars came out completely naked, and even so, it was not possible to maintain it. With the turn of the table. , all assemblers will be interested in returning, but obviously the famous cars and vehicles will give more equipment as an advantage to the consumer”, he says.

Ricardo Bacellar, founder of Bacellar Advisory Boards and Director of SAE Brasil, has a different perception of the market. For him, the industry scenario is different compared to previous years, when PCD versions boomed in sales.

“The automakers are not even able to meet the current demand for cars due to lack of parts. When it comes to giving a specific treatment to the PCD public, the situation is even more difficult. The profit margin is tighter, the whole world suffers a supply problem. I believe the issue is not the tax benefit, but the lack of a car. No one has a car,” he points out.

He uses as an argument the repressed demand for cars by rental companies and mobility companies, which reaches 500 thousand in Brazil alone.

“If the market were following normality, it is clear that there would be investment in this area. But the repressed demand is great on all sides. I believe that, with normalization, which will not be immediate, these specific policies will return. Then, yes, we will have special versions for people with disabilities,” says the expert.

