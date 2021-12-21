Cearense Giuliano Eriston is a finalist for The Voice Brasil 2021 – Zoeira

THE Giuliano Eriston from Ceará is one of the five finalists of the The Voice Brazil 2021. He performed the song “Sanfona Sentida” in the semifinals and advanced to the last stage of the reality show.

With public voting, Giuliano Eriston was chosen the last finalist, with 84 points, against 36 for Fernanda.

See excerpt:

🎤 Finalizing the presentations of the #TimeTeló, Giuliano Eriston sings “Sanfona Sentida”, by Dominguinhos! 👏 #TheVoiceBrasil ➡ VOTE HERE: https://t.co/xcVAKZB8lV pic.twitter.com/zctpveTl6u — The Voice Brasil (@TheVoiceBrasil) December 21, 2021

Michel Teló went through indecisions to define who would give 20 points, but the coach chose Giuliano Eriston.

The Cearense disputed a vacancy with Fernanda de Lima. The singer from Santa Catarina shone on stage with an interpretation of “When We Were Young”, a hit by Adele.

competitors

On the Brown team, after the result of the vote, Gustavo Matias went to the final, with 83 points in total, against Nêgamanda’s 37.

On the Lulu team, after the public’s decision, Gustavo Boná went on to the final, with a total of 77 points, against Julia’s 43.

Already the Iza team, after the result of the vote, Hugo Rafael advanced to the final, with 86 points in total, against 34 for WD.

The semifinal ended with the sound of songs by Lulu Santos. Together, the technicians sang the hits “Toda Forma de Amor”, “Um Certo Someone” and “O Ultimo Romântico”.