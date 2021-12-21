Chamber approves installment of debts for micro and small companies

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (16) the Complementary Law Project (PLP) 46/21, which creates a new debt installment program for micro and small businesses participants of the Simples Nacional, including individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) and companies undergoing judicial reorganization. The proposal will be sent for presidential approval.

Authored by the Senate, the text was approved with an amendment to the writing of the rapporteur, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP). The installment plan, called the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp), is aimed at indebted companies, which may adhere to it until the last working day of the month following the publication of the future law, and must pay the first installment on this date to have the request granted.

According to the text, the taxpayer will have discounts on interest, fines and charges proportionally to the drop in sales in the period from March to December 2020 compared to the period from March to December 2019. Companies inactive in the period will also be able to participate.

After discounts and payment of a down payment, the remaining balance can be paid in up to 180 months, maturing in May of each year. However, for debts with Social Security, the installment will be in 60 months.

The first 12 installments should correspond to 0.4% of the consolidated debt; from the 13th to the 24th, the total sum must be equal to 0.5% of that debt; the total of the 25th to 36th installment should add up to 0.6% of the debt; and the sum of the 37th installment onwards will be what is left divided by the number of remaining installments.

Each installment will have a minimum value of R$300, except in the case of MEI, which may pay R$50 per month. The correction will be by benchmark interest rates for the Brazilian economy, administered by the Central Bank. Selic is used to control the country’s official inflation (IPCA).”>Selic rate, incident from the month following the debt consolidation until the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month in which the installment is paid.

“We consider it essential to adopt legislative measures that help not only families in a vulnerable situation, but also companies at risk of closing their activities, especially in light of the pandemic scenario,” said the rapporteur.

what can piecemeal

According to the text, any debts under the Simples Nacional may be paid in installments, as long as the maturity has occurred up to the month immediately preceding the entry into force of the future law.

The installment debts provided for in the law creating the Simples Nacional (in 60 months) may also be included in Relp; those of Complementary Law 155/16, of 120 months; and from the last installment, from 145 to 175 installments (Complementary Law 162/18).

For 188 months, counting from the month of joining Relp, the taxpayer will not be able to participate in other types of installment payments or count on a reduction in the principal amount, interest or fines and charges. The exception is for the payment in installments provided for in the 36-month judicial reorganization plan.

exclusion cases

In addition to bankruptcy or the imposition of a tax injunction against the taxpayer, the taxpayer will be excluded from refinancing if:

not paying three consecutive installments or six alternating ones;

not paying the last installment;

equity emptying is found to defraud compliance with the installment payment;

if you do not pay the taxes that come due after joining the Relp or if you do not comply with the obligations with the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) .

Lawsuits

To join Relp, the beneficiary must give up administrative resources and legal actions against the government, but will not need to pay the attorney’s fees for loss of suit.

On the other hand, real guarantees given administratively or in tax foreclosure proceedings are still valid.

Source: News Camera Agency