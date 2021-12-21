Check the results of Quina 5735 and Lotofácil 2402 this Monday (20/12)

posted on 12/20/2021 19:55 / updated on 12/20/2021 20:53



Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, this Monday night (20/12), four lotteries: the 5735 contest by Quina, the 2402 by Lotofácil, the 2251 by Lotomania and the 184 by the Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-06-09-10-11-13-14-18-20-23-25.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$11.9 million, had the following numbers drawn: 01-03-06-64-65.

lottomania

With an estimated prize of R$ 5.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-02-07-15-25-35-42-45-48-50-57-60-61-65-77-78-82-87-90-95.

super seven

With an expected prize of BRL 2.9 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 7

Column 2: 9

Column 3: 7

Column 4: two

Column 5: two

Column 6: 5

Column 7: 3

