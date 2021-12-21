Chevrolet Equinox 2022 will have MyLink with Spotify and Alexa integrated

Chevrolet is getting ready to launch the Equinox 2022 in the Brazilian market, but as has been customary in the industry, it decided to anticipate some new features of the model. This time, the gold tie tag confirms that your revamped mid-range SUV’s MyLink system will be even more connected by bringing Alexa and Spotify apps integrated.

This means that in the new Equinox, it will be possible to access the content and resources of Spotify and Alexa applications directly from the MyLink multimedia, without having to pair the system with an external device to provide an internet signal. As it already offers other models, the Equinox 2022 will have Wi-Fi on board with an internet signal up to 12 times more stable when compared to a common cell phone.

New Equinox 2022 MyLink with Alexa and Spotify

Other confirmed news are wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Car Play on Equino 2022. But as you’d expect from a connected car, it goes beyond entertainment with the myChevrolet app to remotely control car functions and even the remote update function vehicle electronic systems (OTA), among others.

“Connectivity has always been a differential for Chevrolet vehicles, and Novo Equinox will offer innovative services to our customers at an impressive level of convenience and quality in the category”, completes Paulo Leandro Santos, Product Marketing Manager at GM South America.

Chevrolet Equinox has a light tone finish option in the USA

Without mentioning exactly what the news is, Chevrolet also says that the new Equinox will have evolutions in relation to the security and connectivity packages of OnStar.

“More and more people value personalized content, in the most suitable format and time for them. No one has to wait any longer for a radio station to play a specific song or bring information about the topic of interest. On-demand services are now available for the smartphone, for the TV at home, and they are coming to transform the experience in cars”, explains Eduardo Oliveira Santos, manager of the Electro-electronics laboratory at GM’s Proving Ground.

Chevrolet had promised four launches in Brazil in 2021. However, the lack of semiconductors worldwide forced the brand to delay its promise. The new Equinox was one of the impacted models and went unbuilt for months in Canada and Mexico. The good news is that the two factories, responsible for the medium SUV, reassembled it in the second half of November.

60 Photos

The visual changes of the new Equinox are already known. Taking a ride in the style of the new Blazer, it will have new front grille and headlamps divided by a chrome bar, with an LED line at the top for the DRL while the high and low headlights are in a lower position. The grille was slightly reduced in size, which increased the airflow in the redesigned bumper. Both the rear and the interior have not been modified.

In addition to the news from MyLink, the new Equinox 2022 should also get more stuffed. In the United States, the SUV got a new rear-facing camera, automatic high beam, automatic emergency braking and lane-stay assistant as standard items. There’s also more technologies like 360° camera, automatic parking assist, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and more, but all at an extra cost. Due to its positioning and as it only arrives in the Premier version, it is possible that the new Equinox 2022 will land in Brazil well filled.

Regarding the mechanical set, the Equinox 2022 will be sold only with the 1.5 turbo engine, 172 hp and 27.8 kgfm, always together with the 6-speed automatic transmission and with the option of front or all-wheel drive.

With the resumption of production in Mexico, the launch of the new Equinox should take place as early as 2022 in Brazil.