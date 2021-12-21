Chris Noth is fired from The Equalizer after harassment allegations

Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big in sex and the city, was fired from the series No mercy, or The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah. The actor, who has appeared in every episode of the production so far, was fired after several harassment allegations have surfaced in recent weeks.

Universal Television and CBS issued a joint statement saying that “Chris Noth won’t be filming any more episodes of The Equalizer from now on” [via The Wrap].

Shortly after his appearance in …And Just Like That, revival of sex and the city, Noth was accused of sexual abuse by two women. A few days later, his former co-star, Zoe Lister-Jones, who starred with him in an episode of Law & Order: Premeditated Crimes, she supported the victims and said she witnessed the actor behaving inappropriately with a co-worker of hers.

Noth continues to deny any kind of inappropriate behavior, declaring: “the charges brought against me by individuals I’ve known for years, decades, are categorically false.”

Noth will also appear in an unreleased US episode of The Equalizer, filmed before the charges surfaced in the media.