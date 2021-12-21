Christian self-boycotts to win back Lara and does well · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will adopt a crazy strategy to win back Lara (Andréia Horta). He will go after her and burn the film itself. The director will tell the cook that, on the night the poor twin looked for him, he would not run away with her to Minas Gerais in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo, as she had always believed.

The faker will not reveal himself and will still do everything for his ex-fiancée to believe that she was deceived in the past by the man she loved. The usurper of the rich twin’s identity will begin to approach Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) in the chapter of the next day 29.

First, he will try to apologize for having treated her badly at the door of the company he works for. “I wasn’t expecting it. You had nothing to do with it. As difficult as my meeting Christian was, he’s a part of who I am. If he was in such a bad life situation, I’m sure he was. that was not by choice”, will release the character of Cauã Reymond in the next meeting he will have with his ex-fiancée.

From then on, he will start lying shamelessly about himself. Christian, pretending to be really Renato, will claim that his brother drank too much to celebrate finding him. He will also tell you that it was stolen, that the twin took his wallet, watch and cell phone after he was drunk drunk.

Lara won’t believe it at first, but the supposed Renato’s words will leave her with a flea behind her ear. Afterwards, he will offer social projects to run in partnership with her restaurant. The two will become friends in the final installments that will air in 2021. Lara will see the “essence” of Christian in the executive and will start to question her feelings for him.

Lara (Andréia Horta) on stage with Christian

Lies to kill love from the past

On the night of January 1st , he will have a meeting with the girl in which he will say that he needs to open the game to “free” her from this search for what happened the night of his supposed death. “He didn’t think about going to Minas with you”, will lie Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes).

At this point in the plot, his marriage to his preppy will have gone through a revelation and will have been in ruins. After discovering the woman’s farce in relation to the winning tale of the literary competition, ironically the faker will have condemned her for the “dirt” into which she has put the entire Assunção family into. He will have started to ignore her, in addition to going on a sex strike.

In January, the relationship between Lara and Christian will pick up. Pressed by Ravi (Juan Paiva) and believing that his stepbrother would have told the chef the truth, the faker will look for her and claim that he loves her. He will kiss the beloved, who will slap her.

After verifying that the girl still hasn’t discovered the truth, the suit will let her think that Renato also fell in love with her. Because of this, Noca’s granddaughter will open up the game with her husband, Mateus (Danton Mello), about their kiss, and the man will put an end to their marriage.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal.

