Chronotype: Find Yours and Why Knowing It Matters

Are you the type of person who feels that you can only really work at night, or are you more of the type who wakes up very excited and ready for another journey? The truth is that everything that can be good for one person can also be considered bad for another.

And a lot of it has to do with your chronotype, your body’s natural predisposition to experience spikes in energy or fatigue throughout the day. You have no idea what we’re talking about? So, let’s dig into this concept and explain how important it is to understand your true chronotype.

definition of chronotype

According to scientific language, the chronotype can be described as the synchronization of what we know as circadian rhythms — the physiological cycle that most living organisms go through within a 24-hour period. This would explain why some people are more active in the afternoon, while others prefer to do their chores in the morning or in the evening.

It also involves the release of melatonin, the hormone that induces sleep and is also responsible for managing the energy in our bodies. It is normally released during the darkest periods of the day and determines when we are most awake or simply more productive.

In the experts’ view, there are four different types of chronotype into which a person can be categorized. Each of them indicates the ideal time for a particular individual to rest based on their internal clock. In addition, this concept also provides insight into your main daily activities such as eating, working, exercising and socializing.

Chronotype Types

A person who knows his chronotype well can learn to plan better during the day to achieve maximum productivity. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye out for some signs and be self-aware. The four currently known chronotypes are:

Bear chronotype: most people fall into that category. This means that their sleep-wake cycle is regulated according to the Sun. People with this chronotype tend to sleep and wake up more easily, with a peak in productivity before noon. After lunch, they tend to feel more tired — especially from 2 pm to 4 pm.

most people fall into that category. This means that their sleep-wake cycle is regulated according to the Sun. People with this chronotype tend to sleep and wake up more easily, with a peak in productivity before noon. After lunch, they tend to feel more tired — especially from 2 pm to 4 pm. Wolf Chronotype: individuals of this chronotype have trouble waking up in the morning. Therefore, they feel more energetic when they wake up around noon, especially since their peak productivity lasts from that time until 4 hours later. In addition, the wolf chronotype tends to have another peak in productivity at 6 pm, when most people have already finished working hours.

individuals of this chronotype have trouble waking up in the morning. Therefore, they feel more energetic when they wake up around noon, especially since their peak productivity lasts from that time until 4 hours later. In addition, the wolf chronotype tends to have another peak in productivity at 6 pm, when most people have already finished working hours. Lion’s Chronotype: unlike wolves, lions like to wake up early during the week. For them, it’s okay to wake up at dawn and keep a workday until noon. Typically, people of this chronotype feel more worn out when the sun is gone and go straight to bed around 9:00 or 10:00.

unlike wolves, lions like to wake up early during the week. For them, it’s okay to wake up at dawn and keep a workday until noon. Typically, people of this chronotype feel more worn out when the sun is gone and go straight to bed around 9:00 or 10:00. Dolphin Chronotype: if you have difficulty fitting into any pattern, chances are you are a dolphin chronotype. People of this gender tend not to get adequate sleep because they are too sensitive to stimuli such as light and sound. On the other hand, its productivity peak is usually from 10 am to 2 pm.

Benefits

Once a person learns to identify their chronotype, they can enjoy countless benefits in their daily lives. For example, this will help you know the best time of day to fall asleep. With this help, you can find a pattern to finally feel rested and fit at the ideal times.

Self-knowledge of the chronotype also makes it easier to control your eating habits. Nocturnal chronotypes such as wolves are associated with lower fruit and vegetable intake with higher intakes of energy, alcoholic, sugary, and caffeine drinks, as well as higher intake of energy from fat — so care must be taken not to overextend.

Finally, this process also gives you new insight into your mental health. As the quality of sleep is directly connected to the functioning of the brain, we can increase prevention against some diseases. In general, more nocturnal individuals are more prone to depression.