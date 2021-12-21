City Hall confirms first death caused by Influenza in Itatiaia

ITATIAIA

The municipality confirmed this Monday afternoon, the 20th, the first case of death caused by the Influenza Type A virus. The victim is a boy, age nine, who lived in Maromba. The Health Department is monitoring the epidemiological situation in the municipality.

According to an Official Note sent by the Municipality of Itatiaia, the Epidemiological Surveillance reports that it has received confirmation of the death of a resident of Maromba, from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, caused by the Influenza virus type A. “The variant of the virus is yet to be confirmed for the municipality. The patient died, in the emergency room of a private hospital, in the municipality of Resende, last Saturday, the 18th”, informs the city hall.

In the document, the municipal administration explains that the Health Department is monitoring the epidemiological situation in the municipality. “The Department advises residents who have not yet received the flu vaccine and are part of the target audience, to go to health centers in the neighborhoods to receive the vaccine dose”, highlights the Official Note.

FLU VACCINE AT HEALTH CENTERS IN ITATIAIA

The Municipality of Itatiaia also informed that the Vaccination Campaign against Influenza is carried out in all basic health units in the city. Among them, the Health Centers in Vila Magnólia, Vila Esperança, Penedo, Marechal Jardim, Campo Alegre I and II, Maromba and Vila Florida, from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm, Monday to Friday .

STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH WAS NOT NOTIFIED

The Communication Department of the State Department of Health (SES) reported this Monday afternoon, the 20th, that so far it has not received notification from the Itatiaia City Hall about the death of the nine-year-old boy, a victim of Influenza . “As the case happened over the weekend, the Health Department is waiting for notification to find out what action will be taken”, informed the Advisory Board.

According to a report sent by the Assessoria, the Secretary of State for Health, through the Subsecretariat of Surveillance and Primary Health Care (SVAPS), recorded a reduction of 22.35% in pediatric flu-like care in the week from 10 to December 16th compared to the week of December 3rd to 9th. The fall was also seen among appointments for adults, which decreased by 21.3%. The total average, including all age groups, closed down by 21.5%.

The average number of appointments is calculated based on the record of patients who seek health facilities in the state. The state network has 28 UPAs, 18 of which are in the capital. Most cases seen in UPAs are patients with mild symptoms of the disease. “The Department of Health was able to put in place a quick response, with the contingency plan, which reinforced the service as soon as the Surveillance team launched the alert for an increase in cases of flu syndrome. On December 3rd, we put into operation the first tent to reinforce service at the UPAs. What we found is that it is a highly transmissible virus, but that it has not caused more serious cases, there is no increase in hospitalizations. We ask the population to observe preventive care, with the use of masks and frequent hand washing”, says the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe.

This year, five deaths were recorded from the variant of the Influenza H3N2 virus. In 2020, one death caused by this subtype was reported and, in 2019, two deaths were reported. As for the H1N1 variant of the influenza virus, in 2019, 63 deaths were reported, in 2020, one death and, in 2021, two deaths. Studies indicate that the H3N2 variant does not usually cause severe cases, such as H1N1, for example.

In relation to the five deaths notified in Sivep-Gripe, between January and December 15th of this year, all patients lived in the city of Rio de Janeiro, being three women and two men, aged between 54 and 86 years. Three had no record of influenza vaccination. Of these five cases, three reported comorbidities, including diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease (kidney disease).

The SES emphasizes that the number of deaths from influenza registered so far does not deviate from the endemic pattern. And it clarifies that, in the case of flu, since the flu syndrome is not a mandatory notification disease, declaring an epidemic is the responsibility of the local manager. SES just ratifies, evaluating the data.

The SES also reinforces that the ways to prevent the flu and Covid-19 are the same: use of masks in closed and open places with crowding, use of alcohol gel, washing hands frequently, and social distancing.