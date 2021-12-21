Claudia Rodrigues has terror day with businesswoman after robbery

Claudia Rodrigues, actress, had a Monday (20) of terror after being robbed with her manager, Adriane Bonato, who bravely defended the artist not to suffer any kind of physical aggression from the bandit.

“Guys, today we were mugged, but we’re fine. I want to reassure you who are texting me that it was a scare, but nothing serious happened. My businesswoman and friend fought with the bandit in my defense and even wounded she didn’t let him hit me, I’m grateful for God’s protection and for your prayers!”, he vented.

The actress Cristiana Oliveira was outraged by what happened to her colleague. “That’s crazy, Claudia! But I’m glad that everything is fine now! God is more!”, commented. The other followers also showed solidarity. “I’m glad they’re fine. Stay with God”, “Lord Jesuss take care of your daughter”, fired.

Claudia Rodrigues he has multiple sclerosis and has been fighting the disease for a long time. The peak of his career was in the comedy program total Zorra and on the series the diarist, both very successfully.

Businesswoman gives her version of the heist

Adriane Bonato, businesswoman of Claudia Rodrigues, and who was left with torn blouse and some injuries, explained in detail what actually happened.

“Today, as always, I accompanied Claudinha @claudia_rodrigues_oficial on another day of her health care routine and we were surprised by an assailant. Of course I didn’t think twice about protecting her and went after the bandit, but I want to reassure you that despite some injuries, I’m fine and so is Claudia! As you know, Claudinha almost never leaves the house, and when she leaves it is for health reasons only, and having to see her go through it makes me sad, but at the same time happy to confirm what I told her a few minutes before: we are blessed! Thank you to everyone who prays for us and always sends us good energy, I’m sure we received your affection in the form of protection!”, he vented.

