Clemência blackmails Quinzinho and goes back to live at the casino in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

21 Ten Tuesday

Zayla is humiliated by Madame Lambert. Candida fights with Olu and claims that she will find Zayla. Clemencia doesn’t understand when Vitória calls her a thief, and Quinzinho negotiates with his ex-wife. Vitória leaves the casino and asks for shelter on Thursday. Gastão is frustrated when he learns that he is still unable to participate in ministerial meetings in Brazil. Prisca and Hilário mourn Vitória’s departure. Zayla asks Candida for forgiveness. Justina believes that Guebo still likes Zayla. Tonico offers a reward for Dolores and Nelio.

Check out the full summary for the day and week!