Clemência blackmails Quinzinho and goes back to live at the casino in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

To prevent the revelation of the truth that could end his romance with Vitória, Quinzinho will have to give in to Clemência’s blackmail and accept to go back to the casino in the chapter of this tuesday, 12/21, from “In the Times of the Emperor”.
“There, Quinzinho, I’m already installed. The good thing is that my room is close to the children’s!”, says Clemência, entering the casino.
Without believing what she is seeing, Vitória will say that if Clemência enters, she is the one who will leave. The archeologist will pack her things and leave, much to Quinzinho and the children’s despair.
“We want Mama Vitória”, cry Hilário and Prisca.
Will it be the end of Quinzinho and Vitória’s recent romance? Don’t miss this and other scenes in the chapter this Tuesday, 12/21.
Vitória leaves the casino with Clemência’s arrival in Nos Tempos do Imperador — Photo: Globo
Understand the relationship between Quinzinho and Vitória
Daughter of Anna Millman (Isabelle Drummond) and Joaquim (Chay Suede), Victory arrived in Brazil to bring a historical piece to Empress Teresa Cristina. But the archaeologist was unable to return to Europe and ended up helping her half-brother to manage the Hotel Cassino Perequeté. little quiff is considered Victoria’s half-brother, because he is the foster-son of Joaquim and Elvira (Ingrid Guimarães). The two, however, were not even created together.
Listen to an exclusive interview with Heslaine Vieira, who gives a clue about the end of Zayla in in the times of the emperor!
Review Quinzinho and Vitória’s kiss:
Quinzinho kisses Victoria
21 Ten
Tuesday
Zayla is humiliated by Madame Lambert. Candida fights with Olu and claims that she will find Zayla. Clemencia doesn’t understand when Vitória calls her a thief, and Quinzinho negotiates with his ex-wife. Vitória leaves the casino and asks for shelter on Thursday. Gastão is frustrated when he learns that he is still unable to participate in ministerial meetings in Brazil. Prisca and Hilário mourn Vitória’s departure. Zayla asks Candida for forgiveness. Justina believes that Guebo still likes Zayla. Tonico offers a reward for Dolores and Nelio.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!