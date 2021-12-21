Colombian doctor patient reports burns after hydrolipo in Rio: ‘It didn’t matter’ | Rio de Janeiro

A patient who filed a complaint late on Monday (20th) at the 27th PD (Vicente de Carvalho) told g1 that she got burns after taking a hydrolipo with the Colombian doctor Brad Alberto Castrillon Sanmiguel .

The woman, who asked not to be identified, was seen hours before the death of diarist Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, who performed the same procedure as a doctor.

The patient said that Sanmiguel “did not give importance” to the burns when he examined her during the review appointment, last Friday (17), the date of Maria’s death.

“It could be me. I get a little emotional because I could have seen it all. I left the clinic, my review, appalled by the doctor’s attitude towards the injury I was in. And soon after was Maria’s case. “

The woman says that she performed the hydrolipo in two stages, the first on the 6th and the second on the 8th of December. She says she was very shaken to see the news about the diarist’s death.

“And when we do it, we get very psychologically shaken. It’s a procedure that we undergo. It’s an aggression to the body that we submit in the name of vanity. I was shocked, thanking God for being alive. But knowing it could be me. And thinking about the other patients who were at the clinic, how they must not be feeling right now,” he said.

‘Don’t be fooled by the price’

The patient says that she met the Colombian doctor through the group “Divas da Hidrolipo RJ” on Facebook. According to her, an employee of the doctor was the administrator of the group.

“Evaluate everything, don’t be fooled by the price. The price is attractive, but people have to evaluate everything. Don’t get stuck with group results, only good results. Try to evaluate the bad results. The origin of the doctor. Everything”, he warned .

The woman also said that two other women also had problems during the hydrolipo with Brad Alberto.

“I hope that doesn’t happen to anyone else. Seeing that a doctor is out there hurting people, only the Court to judge Maria’s case, but the method he adopted, the report of Maria’s husband saying that he tried to escape … This can not happen.”

Police examines at clinic of Colombian doctor where patient died after hydrolipo in Rio

Another patient who underwent a hydrolipo with the Colombian doctor had already reported that she had problems after the procedure. Promoter Daiana França had a hydrolip on her belly and a filler on her butt, on November 4th.

“The real nightmare started: 39 with fever, it got infected, infected, he didn’t want me to go to the hospital, I think because of fear”, said Daiana.

Seeing the health situation worsen, the promoter went to Hospital Albert Schweitzer, in Realengo, in the West Zone of Rio, where she was hospitalized for 23 days, of which 16 were in an ICU.

“My condition was very serious, I had pus all over my body, I was hopeless, my mother was sick, you know? When I saw the death of this girl yesterday (Friday, 17), I thought she was not so lucky that I, is a family that cries, that could have been me now”, says Daiana, who was also heard by the police.