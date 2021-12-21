Company launches skin-injected chip that stores vaccination data

A company specializing in subdermal microchips, injected under the skin of its customers, has created a new use for the technology: storing its customers’ vaccination information.

The idea comes from the Swedish company Epicenter, which makes chips the size of a grain of rice. The implant capable of recording the vaccine passport has already been tested and can be “read” by any electronic device with the so-called Near Field Communication (NFC), which is already common in practices such as payment by approximation, in which just approaching the card or cell phone from a machine the money is already debited.

In addition to the vaccination passport, identity documents, bus passes and even gym access cards can be added to the microchip.

“Implants are a very versatile technology that can be used for a lot of things, and it’s very convenient that we now have our covid vaccine passport always handy,” company director Hannes Sjoblad told Russian website Ruptly.

“If your phone runs out of battery, (the passport) will remain accessible. Of course that is how we are using the technology today, next year we will use it for other things,” he added.

In an initiative to stop the advance of the omicron variant, Sweden determined, in early December, that the vaccination passport is mandatory at any event with more than 100 people.

According to researcher Moa Petersen, from the University of Lund, around 6,000 people in the country have already inserted the company’s chip. The document, however, clarifies that there is no information on how many of them added information about the vaccine to the device.

The chips can be implanted in the arm, or between the thumb and index finger, details the British tabloid Daily Mail. The company clarifies that the implant process is 100% reversible.