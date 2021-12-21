Conclusion of PF investigation identifies crime of threat against Anvisa

The Federal Police considered after the conclusion of an investigation, which involves Anvisa, that Douglas Bozza had committed the crime of threat. The man from Paraná sent an email that was forwarded to five directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency.

In the text, Douglas was clear and said that he would kill anyone “attempting on his son’s life”. The threat was in response to the obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old. The PF’s investigation was concluded last month, but only now the result has been released, first in the panel column, by journalist Camila Mattoso, from Folha de S. Paulo.

“Since I identify a threat to my child’s health and integrity in these experimental vaccines, whatever they are (sic), I am taking the difficult step of removing him from the school environment,” said the message sent.

“Making it very clear to those responsible from the top down: whoever threatens, whoever threatens my son’s physical safety will be killed,” added Bozza in the email.

According to Bozza, the email was sent after he asked for documents from Anvisa and the Health Department of Paraná and did not get an answer.

“The deponent affirms that the possible threat/determination made by e-mail would be a way for both to begin to respect each other”, says the PF report to which the Panel had access.

“This threat becomes even more worrying for the victims, due to the current pandemic moment that the country is going through, allied to the political-ideological polarization that spreads in the field of science, turning simple factoids into absolute truths, to be defended with the own blood, if deemed necessary”, wrote the responsible delegate.

The email was sent in October, even before the release of the Pfizer vaccine agency for a specific age group of children, which only occurred in the last week. As a result, Anvisa was the target of attacks, including by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The agent threatened to disclose the names of those responsible for approving the immunizing agent.

Because of this, the Federal Police opened this Monday (20) a new investigation, this time at the request of members of the agency. Five directors of Anvisa were heard by the PF, who understood that they are vulnerable amidst criticism for the approval of the vaccine.

Despite the characterization of the crime, the PF said it did not indict Bozza because of the potentiality of the crime. In this sense, the Federal Public Ministry is the one who can denounce the person from Paraná and pursue the case. If convicted, the author of the email could face up to 6 months in prison or a fine.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

