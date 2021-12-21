Conmebol increases Libertadores prizes; female value rises almost 18 times

On Monday, Conmebol announced an increase in the awards for the two categories of the Libertadores 2022. Corinthians is seeking the four-time women’s championship and the men’s bi-championship in the competition.

The increase in the Libertadores Feminina awards was the most significant. Corinthians, champion of the competition in 2021, raised US$85 thousand (approximately R$474,000). If you win the tournament again, the value of the prize in 2022 will be 1.5 million dollars (approximately R$ 8.5 million) – an increase of almost 1700%. The second place will take US$ 500 thousand.

Regarding the men’s competition, the 2022 champion will pocket 25 million dollars (approximately R$ 142.6 million). Of this amount, US$ 16 million refers to the title. Out of curiosity, Palmeiras, rival of Timão, won 22.5 million dollars with the total conquest.

In relation to the men’s Libertadores title alone, Conmebol increased 1 million dollars in the prize (US$ 15 million in 2021). The value of the Sudamericana also rose by the same amount, now at US$ 5 million. In addition, the entity partially increased the awards for the Pre-Libertadores phase.

The first phase, without Brazilians, increased from US$ 50 thousand to US$ 400 thousand. The second is at US$ 500 thousand, while the third rose another US$ 50 thousand, reaching US$ 600 thousand. The tendency is also for the entity to increase the value of the awards in other stages, for example, in the group stage.

See more at: Libertadores da America.