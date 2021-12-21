Conmebol reveals an increase in the Libertadores award for 2022, see values

THE liberators, the main South American football competition, will have a more expressive award next season. Aleandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, revealed the news this Monday (20), before the draw that defined the preliminary phase of the competition.

According to Dominguez, the Libertadores champion of the 2022 edition will pocket US$ 25 million (R$ 142.6 million). THE palm trees was the champion club of 2021, and earned US$ 22.5 million in the cumulative of all phases. Overall, the values ​​rose exponentially, from US$ 168.3 million in the last two years, jumping to US$ 200 million.

For the Libertadores title alone, the prize pool rose from US$15 million to US$16 million. The phase entitled “pre-Libertadores” was also added. The first stage went from US$ 350 thousand to US$ 400 thousand, the second, which will have in 2022 Fluminense and América-MG, went to US$ 500 thousand while the third jumped from US$ 500 thousand to US$ 600 thousand.

The Libertadores group stage draw will only take place on March 23rd. In the preliminary phase, the ball is already rolling from February. In addition to América-MG and Fluminense, Brazil will have Flamengo