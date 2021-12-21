Conmebol Turbines Libertadores Awards and Announces Record Value for 2022; see how much the champion will win

Entity announced this Monday (20) the new values ​​of prizes for the editions of the 2022 tournaments

Conmebol announced this Monday (20) the increase in prizes for its two competitions in 2022. And the values ​​are records. In total, the entity will distribute US$ 244,360,000, about R$ 1.4 billion.

The value represents a increase of US$ 15,100,000 (R$ 86.4 million), since in 2021 all awards were in the house of US$229,260,000 (R$1.3 billion).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

At Libertadores Conmebol, the champion will pocket US$16 million (R$91.5 million). The new award has an increase of $1 million (BRL 5.7 million).

The amount received in the decision by the champion is added to the awards collected during the previous phases. The amount is US$ 25.5 million (R$ 143.3 million).

See below the values ​​received by the teams per match:

Phase 1 – US$ 400 thousand (BRL 2.2 million)

Phase 2 – US$ 500 thousand (BRL 2.8 million)

Phase 3 – US$ 600 thousand (R$ 3.4 million)

The values ​​received by the champion and vice-champion of the Libertadores women’s edition were also disclosed. Whoever raises the cup will pocket US$1.5 million (R$8.5 million), while the runner-up will receive US$ 500 thousand (BRL 2.8 million).

At South American Cup there is also a readjustment. The champion of the second most important tournament on the continent will take US$ 5 million, about R$ 29 million. The value is $1 million (BRL 5.7 million) bigger than the last edition, won by the Athletic-PR.

Finally, in the South American Cup. champion will take home US$1.6 million, about R$9 million, while the runner-up pockets US$ 800 thousand (BRL 4.5 million).