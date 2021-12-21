Core i9-12900K draws with Ryzen 9 5950X for world record in Cinebench R20

Both hold record for 16-core processors

the processors AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9-12900K have nothing in common (apart from the number of cores), except for the score of 15664 on Cinebench R20, world record in this benchmark. AMD’s CPU had already set the record in January of this year. The high-end processor Intel Alder Lake has just joined the rival as world record holders.

This is probably the first time that two different processors, mainly from different manufacturers, achieve the same result and hold the highest record together. The achievement in both results is for the same person, the overclocker splave, considered one of the best in the world in overclocking in general.

The score of 15664 marks the best performance of an AMD and Intel processor. Not only do the CPUs come from different manufacturers, but their microarchitectures are completely different, besides the use of RAM memory technologies also different, as the i9-12900K was on a platform equipped with DDR5, something that is not possible for Ryzen 9 5950X for having been released the longest.

Liquid nitrogen allowed the i9-12900K to reach 6.90 GHz on performance cores configured at 1.58v. The efficient cores also had their performance increased to 5.4 GHz, well below their stronger sibling nuclei, but requiring practically the same voltage value (1.57v). The Intel processor was on a motherboard ASRock Z690 Aqua OC and using TeamGroup 16GB DDR5 at 6565 MHz with timings on CL30-37-37-57.



The platform that was used for the first world record with the Ryzen 9 5950X had practically the same motherboard series, an ASRock X570 Aqua and 32GB DDR4 running at 3934 MHz with timings in CL14-14-14-48. Already the processor reached 6 GHz in all its 16 cores. The voltage used in this overclock was not disclosed.

Intel Alder Lake processors are still new to the market and it is only a matter of time before another record is set. It won’t be long before AMD arrives with its new generation of Ryzen CPUs, and those numbers could reach another level.

Source: Tom’s Hardware