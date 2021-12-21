Corinthians announces contract renewal for Gabi Portilho

This Monday afternoon, the official profile of the Corinthians Women continued to announce the squad’s pieces for 2022. This time, the club announced the stay of Gabi Portilho for the next season.

The attacking midfielder was one of the main offensive weapons of the team coached by Arthur Elias during the year 2021. The duration of the new link was not disclosed, but the tendency is to be until the end of 2023 like that of its other teammates .

A key player in the achievements of the Libertadores, Brasileirão and Campeonato Paulista, Gabi Portilho was on the field in 35 games this season. In all, the forward scored seven goals, including one against Santa Fé, in the final of the continental competition, and one against Palmeiras, in the decision of the biggest national tournament.

In the announcement of the renewal, Corinthians highlighted the evolution of Portilho throughout the season. In addition to mentioning the qualities on the field, the profile also took advantage of and joked about the player’s off-game dances.

“The only thing her evolution was not faster than her own attacking her opponents. She played a lot this season, she was fundamental on the field, she did great dances on social media and goes with everything to 2022! We’re always going together, Gabi Portilho”, published the profile.

In addition to the striker, Corinthians has also announced the renewal of contracts for Gi Campiolo, Paty and Grazi. In addition to the trio, Kati, Tainá and Diany are also at the club. With more extensive ties, valid until December 2022, Kemelli, Jheniffer, Bianca Gomes, Miriã, Yasmim and Tarciane are already guaranteed for the 2022 season. Goalkeeper Natascha has a contract signed until May 19, 2023.

See Corinthians publication

