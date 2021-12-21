Corinthians does not rule out Lapadula, but the possibility does not excite the board

In recent weeks, the Italian-Peruvian Gianluca Lapadula was offered to Corinthians, which is still looking for a center forward for 2022. The Timão board does not rule out the hiring, but was not encouraged by the possibility.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Lapadula has a contract with Benevento until June 2023. In September 2020, the Italians paid around 4 million euros, according to local press publications at the time, to sign the player, and they do not intend to release their main star for free.

In addition to the financial difficulty, Corinthians is also thinking of a big name, following the line of recent signings. At 31, Lapadula has stood out for the Peruvian national team, but was successful only in small teams in Italian football.

The Peruvian-Italian would like to transfer to a higher-profile league. This was expected to happen in the last transfer window, as there were negotiations with Serie A clubs, but nothing was confirmed. This season, he scored 10 goals in 16 games for Benevento.

Since Timão went public to inform their desire to hire a center forward, several businessmen have offered players to the club. One of them was Diego Costa, a name that pleases both the board and the Corinthians technical committee.

As determined by Sports Gazette, Atlético-MG has already made it clear, behind the scenes, that they do not intend to release the center forward for any Brazilian club. The club from Minas is in a comfortable financial situation and promises to make the player’s release as difficult as possible.

According to the website goal, Diego Costa’s termination fine is equivalent to the sum of the salaries that the striker has to receive until the end of 2022, when his relationship with Rooster expires.

This means that Timão would have to pay approximately R$ 16 million to have Diego Costa from January, in addition to offering a salary that exceeds R$ 1 million per month.

The big dream of the Corinthians board is Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United. Corinthians made inquiries and is willing to present a project for the player, if the Uruguayan terminates the bond he has signed with the English club until June 2023. A huge hindrance in hiring is Barcelona’s interest in the athlete.

Leave your comment