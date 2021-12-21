Corinthians fans reverberates Paulista U-17 title

Corinthians beat Palmeiras this Monday morning and won the title of the São Paulo Sub-17 Championship. The Parque São Jorge team defeated the opponent by 2-0 and took the decision to penalties. The feat was praised by the Faithful.

On social networks, the fans praised Timãozinho’s posture since the beginning of the match. The squad of coach Gustavo Almeida was on top from the beginning of the game and, in the last minutes, scored the goal that led to the dispute to penalties.

In addition, Fiel celebrated the good results that the Under-17 youth can generate for Corinthians professionals in the future. “This U-17 has several promising names. I hope Corinthians does a good job of valuing and preparing these boys to get well into the professional and to yield both on the field and in future sales,” said a fan – see reactions below.

Corinthians ended the state championship with 22 games played. The team won 17, drew four and suffered only one defeat – precisely in the first leg of the final. There were 56 goals in favor and 11 against.

See Fiel’s comments on Twitter

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

Play/Twitter

