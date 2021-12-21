Corinthians forwards a deal with Deividy Hadson to become futsal coach in 2022

Corinthians is very close to announcing its new coach for the futsal team for the 2022 season. It is Deividy Hadson, the coach who made history in charge of Ceará this year.

Champion of the Brazil Futsal Cup and Cearense Championship in 2021 and considered the coach with the most titles in the history of Ceará, the coach is the name chosen by the board to replace André Bié. The information was released by futsal market and confirmed by my helm.

When contacting people who are involved in the negotiation, the my helm heard that Deividy Hadson’s contract should be valid for one year, until the end of 2022. In addition, the coach can bring Caio Matoso, who was part of his commission in Ceará, as his performance analyst.

The report also heard that there is a possibility for Corinthians to make a change in supervision of futsal for next season. The tendency is for Bruno Vanço, who works at Foz Cataratas, to be responsible for the category.

It is worth remembering that futsal at Parque São Jorge is undergoing a major overhaul for 2022. Ten players, such as Leandro Caires, Eder Lima and Jackson Samurai, will leave the club. On the other hand, Corinthians acted quickly and has already hit seven names for next season.

