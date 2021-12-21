Corinthians is interested in hiring Debinha for the 2022 season

With an eye on the 2022 season, Corinthians Feminine may be close to making an important signing. The Parque São Jorge team is interested in having forward Debinha.

THE my helm found that Corinthians investigated the player’s situation and is interested in hiring her. So far, however, there has been no proposal made.

Sought by the report, Corinthians did not respond on the matter. In addition to the team from Parque São Jorge, Palmeiras, Flamengo and some European clubs would also be interested in the athlete.

The Corinthians women’s team should go through some changes in the squad for next season, but, so far, it hasn’t suffered any casualties so far. Being able to act in the middle and at the end, Debinha would be a great option to compose Arthur Elias’ team.

At the age of 30, Debinha has been playing for North Carolina Courage, from the United States, since 2017. The attacking midfielder has two National Womens Super League (NWSL) titles, won in 2018 and 2019. In the competition’s current season, Debinha played in 19 games in which he scored three goals and contributed two assists.

For the Brazilian team of Pia Sundhage technique, the numbers on shirt 9 are also positive. Among friendlies, international tournaments and the Olympic Games, Debinha scored nine goals and gave five assists in 16 games played in 2021. Altogether, there are 84 matches and 34 goals for Brazil.

Arthur Elias’ team confirmed the renewals of seven players (Paty, Kati, Giovanna Campiolo, Grazi, Diany, Tainá Borges and Gabi Portilho). Besides them, Kemelli, Jheniffer, Bianca Gomes, Miriã, Yasmim, Tarciane and Natascha are athletes who had already signed longer ties and should continue with the group.

