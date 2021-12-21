Corinthians prepares the launch of a transparency website in 2022

The year 2022 has already started in the Corinthians board of directors. The club is seeking to improve management transparency and, therefore, will launch a website with detailed financial information, as well as relevant data for members and market agents.

The board’s intention is to attract more business partners, however, it understands that it is first necessary to restore a good reputation. For this, Corinthians has the help of the office Gelson Ferrareze Sociedade de Advogados, which works with some advisers from the Parque São Jorge club, such as Leandro Cano, Antônio Craveiro, Celso Campello and Carlos Miguel. The information is from the Globe Sports.

Corinthians already has a transparency page on its website, however, with less information on what the club wants to convey. The board understands that this stage is directly linked to raising money, therefore, it will go through this phase of the compliance program (a set of measures aimed at ensuring ethical and transparent relationships, keeping the club within all legal norms).

Namely, Paulinho’s contracts and Taunsa’s sponsorship have already been analyzed in this area. The work, which works in partnership with the legal department, made progress during the year, despite the difficulty of understanding changes in the internal culture.

See more at: Corinthians Board of Directors.