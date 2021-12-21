Court overturns decision that ousted the president of IPHAN

The Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2), in Rio de Janeiro, overturned on Monday, 20th, the decision that suspended the appointment of Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra to the presidency of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) and determined his removal from office.

The order is from the judge Theophilo Antonio Miguel Filho, responsible for the presidency of the court in the Judiciary duty. He considered that the lack of a leader at IPHAN could cause ‘undeniable damage to administrative activities and public policies under the authority of the autarchy’. The judge analyzed an appeal presented on Saturday, 18, by the Attorney General of the Union (AGU).

“This decision, therefore, has the potential to cause serious damage to the administrative order,” he wrote. “The abrupt removal as carried out in this case, from an isolated speech of a public manager, without any beginning of proof of the indicated vices, in addition to violating the principle of contradictory, generates serious social and legal insecurity and jeopardizes the performance of public policies conducted by a relevant public institution”, follows the judge.







Photo: Edmar Barros / Futura Press

The removal had been ordered by Judge Mariana Tomaz da Cunha, of the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, at the request of the Federal Public Ministry. The agency files a lawsuit in which it accuses misuse of Larissa’s appointment. The case is old, has been going to court since last year, but it gained new momentum after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he changed the command of Iphan to serve the Pocketnarista businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan store chain, after he had a work banned by the institute.

The choice of the tourismologist, married to one of the president’s bodyguards in the 2018 campaign, has been contested since her appointment. This is because she has a degree in Tourism and has no previous experience in the area of ​​historical heritage. Entities of architects and urban planners even launched a manifesto to repudiate the nomination due to lack of technical requirements for the position. She had already been prevented from taking office, but the injunction was also overturned when it arrived at TRF-2.

In today’s decision, the judge Theophilo Antonio Miguel Filho said that ‘there is no such deviation from the purpose’. He claims that the administrative licensing process for the Havan enterprise, mentioned by Bolsonaro, had already been closed when Larissa was appointed to the position.

“It is entirely possible that a debate will be held on the legality of the administrative decision that appointed the current President of Iphan in order to protect society’s interests. However, the discussion must respect, at a minimum, due process of law, ensuring that all those involved can contribute to the formation of judicial understanding”, says another part of the decision.

The work in question was halted in 2019. The case was mentioned for the first time at the ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020, made public in the inquiry into whether the president tried to interfere politically with the Federal Police to shield allies. “Iphan for any work in Brazil, such as Luciano Hang’s. While there’s a petrified Indian poop there, for the work, man! For the work,” said Bolsonaro at the time.

At an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São (Fiesp), on the 15th, the president once again referred to the case and said that he had ‘ripped’ employees of the institute who banned the work.

“I learned that a well-known person, Luciano Hang, was doing yet another project and a piece of tile appeared in the excavations. Iphan arrived and banned the work. I called the minister of ministry (Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, at the time head of Tourism ): ‘What train is this?’ Because I’m not smart like my ministers. ‘What is Iphan?’, with ‘PH’. They explained to me, I learned about it, ‘riped’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy there,” Bolsonaro told the businessmen.