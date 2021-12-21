Covid-19: Fiocruz confirms the first case of the Ômicron variant in Rio de Janeiro

RIO — The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) confirmed earlier this Monday afternoon the first case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, after genomic sequencing tests. The sample is from a 27-year-old woman, resident of Chicago, USA, who sought care at a municipal health unit as soon as she arrived in Brazil, last Monday. This is an isolated case, without community transmission.

The patient has had mild symptoms, under monitoring by the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Surveillance, and has been in isolation since the 13th, when she arrived in the country. All tracked contacts tested negative, informs the city. The woman is vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but has not yet received a booster.

Nothing changes in the city in terms of protocols against Covid-19, informs the secretary of Health of the capital, Daniel Soranz. Also according to him, as the patient’s immediate contacts were not diagnosed with the disease, her case is isolated, and therefore it is not a matter of community transmission.





The Municipal Health Department (SMS) informs that there is no other suspected case under investigation at this time.

Rio has already had three suspected cases of the new strain that ended up being discarded. The first was identified in late November and discarded earlier this month after tests showed the presence of the Delta variant in the sample. The other two were investigated and dropped last week after testing negative for Covid-19.

For the epidemiologist Diego Xavier, from the Institute of Scientific and Technological Communication and Information in Health, Fiocruz (Icict/Fiocruz), it is necessary to reinforce the already known precautions against contagion.

— I often say that the worst variant is people’s behavior. Against Ômicron, Delta and all other variants, the recommendations are the same: vaccination up to date, the use of a mask, care with the ventilation of the rooms, avoiding agglomerations… We know that Ômicron has a greater potential for contagion — punctuates the expert.

According to him, preliminary data indicate that Ômicron, despite having caused an increase in cases where it was installed, did not cause a significant increase in hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 in places with good vaccination coverage. Rio currently has 87.7% of its total population with the first dose and 79.7% with the full regimen, according to the Covid-19 city hall panel.

The vaccine, although effective to prevent serious cases and deaths, does not cancel out the transmission, recalls Xavier. To prevent the spread of the virus, he says, one must resort to non-pharmacological measures, such as facial protection.

— What we see when looking at Europe is a considerable increase in the number of cases. And the importance of avoiding an increase in cases lies in the fact that the greater the number of people infected, the greater the chances of having people with serious conditions – explains the epidemiologist.

Fighting contagion is important, therefore, even if the Ômicron proves milder, which it hasn’t yet.

— Some very specific studies, carried out in a controlled environment, the laboratory, suggest that Ômicron has a higher bronchi infection capacity than the lung infection capacity. This would be a mitigating factor, because it would reduce the probability of developing pneumonia and, consequently, a serious case and death. But these are laboratory data, which still need to be verified in practice – adds Xavier.