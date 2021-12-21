Covid-19 outbreak in England may frustrate Barcelona and other clubs interested in Cavani | international football

Also speculated at Corinthians and Boca Juniors, Cavani, 34, will not be released easily by United. The main reason is the new outbreak of Covid-19 in English football. The club has had a lot of problems with infections and doesn’t want to lose players because the season will be very long and will need reserves to match.

According to British media, the club would even be willing to ditch Martial than Cavani, as the 26-year-old French striker, targeted by the “new rich” Newcastle, would earn more money in a possible transaction. The Uruguayan, in turn, with only six more months on the contract, would be an unprofitable negotiation.

According to Gerard Romero, an influential Spanish journalist, Barcelona offered Cavani a year and a half contract. In the first six months, he would receive 3.5 million euros in salary, in addition to another 1 million euros in variables. In season 2022/23, the salary would be 4 million euros plus 1.5 million in bonuses.

After being an important part of the United squad last season, playing in 39 games with 17 goals, Cavani was relegated to the reserve with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to “taking” the Uruguayan shirt number 7, the Portuguese star immediately became the team’s goalkeeper and was hardly used alongside Cavani.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan has played only eight games in the 2021/22 season so far and has scored just one goal. As a result, the English press began to consider his departure midway through the season, in January, and Barcelona emerged as an option precisely because of their problems with the center forward position in the current squad.