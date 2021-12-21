Cruzeiro President explains whether Ronaldo Fenômeno’s money goes to debt or football

Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, pointed out how Ronaldo’s initial investment in Cruzeiro will be used

The sale of 90% of the SAF of the cruise for R$ 400 million for Ronaldo Fenômeno was the great fact of Brazilian football on the weekend, with worldwide repercussion. Now, details about the transaction and the investment are released.

In an interview with Cancelados, on YouTube, president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues detailed how and where the money that the former player will put into the club for his purchase will go.

“In fact, the proposal is for this investment to be made over the long term, to go on supplying immediate and later immediate needs. Cruzeiro’s debt remains with the association, and there we established a system of centralization of executions. As if it were a ‘judicial recovery’, there we make a payment plan for this debt in installments and, of course, nothing prevents individual negotiations, either. The expectation is that, as 20% of SAF’s revenue has to go to the association, and we expect an increase in revenue, that we will pay this off over time,” he said.

“And the destination of the money, now, is to invest in the main project, which is sports. So, immediately, we have to pay the transfer-ban to register the reinforcements, keep salaries up to date. But above all it’s thinking about how to make the team earn more money. We already have the amazing things that Ronaldo does. We had companies, even international ones, calling interested in knowing the conditions to be a partner of Cruzeiro”, he added.

In 2022, Cruzeiro will have the mission of returning to Serie A. Since 2020 in the second division, the club from Minas Gerais has been working on assembling the squad to return to the elite of Brazilian football in 2023.

In addition to the R$ 400 million for 90% of the SAF, Ronaldo Fenômeno was also inclined to help Raposa reduce its current debt, which is at around R$ 1 billion.