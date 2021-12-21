Cruzeiro Retrospective: Ronaldo’s arrival Fenômeno offers relief after frustrations on the field | cruise

The announcement moved the world of football and brought new perspectives for the club and the Cruzeiro fans, who saw the foundation’s centenary year pass without title and access. But Ronaldo’s arrival could change the picture.

The former Raposa player bought 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro SAF. The rest of the shares remain with the Minas Gerais club. He promises to inject BRL 400 million over the next few years, still being a joint debtor of the global debt of BRL 1 billion, which needs to be paid in up to 10 years, according to the SAF Law, enacted this year.

Shirt number 9 became a luxury item after Ronaldo Fenômeno’s return to Cruzeiro

Ronaldo Fenômeno will have the mission to change the panorama of Cruzeiro. 2021, which began with the hope of new air, ended in football with yet another accumulation of failures in the goals sought.

Three coaches, three directors and eliminations

The explanation for Cruzeiro’s bad year on the field is the change in the team’s command. It started with Felipe Conceição, with the speech of offensive football and trying to polish some highlights of Serie B 2020. It started well in the Campeonato Mineiro, but the tournament ended with the team eliminated in the semifinals for América-MG.

With tired work and no atmosphere with the group of players, the end of the passage of Conceição occurred with the elimination in the Copa do Brasil for Juazeirense, from Bahia, on penalties. The departure was helped by the bad start in Serie B: two defeats (Confiança and CRB).

Mozart arrived for the rest of Serie B. He brought Rodrigo Pastana, the third football director of the season with him, succeeding André Mazzuco (left the club to settle with Santos) and Devid (soccer manager and who left Fox in the middle of the year ).

The coach, who was seen as a professional starting to stand out in Serie B, could not withstand the pressure of leading a Cruzeiro and left the club even before the end of the first round.

The solution sought was the same as in 2020: a medallion trainer. Instead of Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vanderlei Luxemburgo was hired. The coach took over the team in the Serie B relegation zone and promised to put Cruzeiro in the fight for access.

Cruzeiro had another year of many signings. In all, there were 20 signings. Since the vast majority ended up not being established during the course of the year. So much so that, so far, only defender Eduardo Brock, with a contract until the end of the Minas Gerais Championship, will be used.

The other athletes did not have their contracts renewed, left during the season or terminated their contracts at the end of the year. With that, Cruzeiro will have a profound change in the cast. So far, there are nine players announced by Fox.

Cruzeiro had a troubled 2021 once again outside the field. The club, for example, doubled the number of labor lawsuits in one year. Among them, players and coaches from 2020, such as Ney Franco, Enderson Moreira and Luiz Felipe Scolari. The lack of resources made the club receive another punishment from FIFA, in June.

Cruzeiro is also awaiting the outcome of investigations into irregularities at the club. In September, Globo revealed the details of the new line of investigation. Negotiations by Arrascaeta, midfielder Renato Kayzer and full-back Patrick Brey, as well as Colombian Orejuela are targets of investigation.

The football part was also quite affected by the lack of money. Also in the second round of the Brazilian Series B, the club experienced a strike by employees and players. The fans’ expectation is that the scenario will change with the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno.