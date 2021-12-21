CS:GO: FURIA forwards the hiring of saffee | cs:go

The information was verified by the ge and by the French website 1pv. According to sources close to the business, the player refused an offer to join Marcelo’s new project “coldzera”, which interests 00Nation, and preferred FURIA.

Sought by the report, paiN did not manifest itself. FURIA, in turn, did not respond until publication.

saffee, CS:GO player from paiN — Photo: Publicity

In the new home, saffee will fill the vacancy left by Vinicius “VINI”, who was removed from the starting lineup at the end of November. According to Nicholas “guerri”, the team’s coach, the decision was “strictly technical” due to FURIA’s search for an awper.

In an interview with ge last week, Yuri “yuurih”, one of FURIA’s standouts, didn’t spare praise for saffee.

“From what I’ve seen him play, from what I’ve seen on videos, he’s a really good guy. He thinks smartly. One thing I liked about him is that he doesn’t miss a shot. I don’t have much to say, but I know he’s a good player. When he thinks about it… you can see in his bad decisions that he can make a difference for the team – said yuurih.

Big name at paiN in the year and considered one of the main talents in the South American scene, Saffee has been on the team since 2020, when he left Paquetá to join paiN’s migration project. At 26, the player moved to the United States with new teammates and exploded onto the international scene, helping the team win the DreamHack Open January and heading to Europe to play in DreamHack Masters Spring, BLAST Premier Fall and PGL Major Stockholm .