Cyberpunk 2077 Designer explains no police chases • Eurogamer.pt

Whenever news comes out about Cyberpunk 2077 it’s rarely positive, and once again we get weird information about CD Projekt’s AAA.

This time it was on a recent live Stream, thanks VGC, where Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Pawel Sasko answers a question about the lack of police chases in the game.

Sasko starts by comparing Cyberpunk 2077 to Elden Ring and Sonic, saying that these games won’t have either, which is strange as they are completely different games in practically everything, just having the similarity of being in the open world.

“I don’t think the open world game Sonic or Elden Ring have it.”

Sasko advances his explanation, making comparisons to other games such as GTA and Watch Dogs.

But the real reason for this absence is simpler, CD Projekt was never able to make it work before release, and ended up giving up on this implementation.

<br>