‘Cyborg Brain’ is created with human neurons and learns faster than AI (VIDEO)

The device, called “DishBrasin”, learned in five minutes to play Pong, while the artificial intelligence needed an hour and a half to execute the… 20.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil

Scientists of australian laboratory Cortical Labs created a chip with human neurons, project leader Brett Kagan told NewScientist.
The system, called “DishBrain”, consists of a Petri dish with brain cells cultivated on an array of microelectrodes capable of stimulating and detecting signals.

“Through stimulation and electrophysiological recording, the cultures were entered into a simulated game world, mimicking the arcade game Pong, write the scientists in a study.

“We often refer to them as the ones who live in matrix. When they’re in the game, they believe they’re the paddle,” adds Kagan.

The functioning of this “cyborg brain”, as it is called by the scientist, differs from that of conventional artificial intelligence.

While DishBrain learned to play Pong in just five minutes, the AI ​​took an hour and a half to do so. However, both understood the game mechanics, DishBrain showed worse results than AI and lost the matches played with virtual intelligence.

According to scientists, the model works with cells from both humans and mice. However, between the two patterns there is a difference.

“Human cortical cells have always outperformed rat cortical cells with nuanced game characteristics,” indicate the researchers, noting that this is the first evidence that human neurons are in themselves superior to those of rodents.

“Using this DishBrain system, we have demonstrated that only one layer of ‘in vitro’ cortical neurons can automatically organize and show intelligent and sensitive behavior when entering a simulated game world,” concluded the scientists.

