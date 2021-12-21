https://br.sputniknews.com/20211220/cerebro-ciborgue-e-criado-com-neuronios-humanos-e-aprende-mais-rapido-que-ia-video–20749042.html
‘Cyborg Brain’ is created with human neurons and learns faster than AI (VIDEO)
The device, called “DishBrasin”, learned in five minutes to play Pong, while the artificial intelligence needed an hour and a half to execute the… 20.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil
Scientists at the Australian laboratory Cortical Labs have created a chip with human neurons, project leader Brett Kagan told NewScientist. The system, called “DishBrain”, consists of a Petri dish with brain cells grown on an array of microelectrodes capable of stimulating and detect the signals. “We often refer to them as the ones who live in the Matrix. When they’re in the game, they believe they’re the paddle,” adds Kagan. of conventional artificial intelligence. While DishBrain learned to play Pong in just five minutes, the AI took an hour and a half to do so. However, both understood the mechanism of the game, DishBrain showed worse results than the AI and lost the matches played with virtual intelligence. According to the scientists, the model works with both human and rat cells. However, there is a difference between the two patterns. “Using this DishBrain system, we have demonstrated that only one layer of cortical neurons ‘in vitro’ can automatically organize and show intelligent and sensitive behavior when entering a simulated game world.” concluded the scientists.
