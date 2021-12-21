Dayane Mello says she wasn’t raped by Nego do Borel in “A Fazenda 13”

Day gave his version out here (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/RecordTV)

Dayane Mello She positioned herself for the first time outside confinement on the episode in which Nego do Borel was accused of vulnerable rape against her. On Instagram, the international model published a note saying that she was afraid to reflect, talk to psychologists and people she trusted until she concluded that the funkeiro would not have committed a crime that night.

“What hurts me the most is giving blame to someone who didn’t abuse me, didn’t sexually rape me. Nothing happened. As much as every woman in the world wants me to be a spokesperson for a rape, I won’t be. I’m not going to make someone look like a rapist because he didn’t rape me. I’m not able to take on that responsibility knowing what happened that night,” she says.

In a video, Day says he remembers what happened with Nego and won’t lie to please other people. “I am very clear about what happened. If people wanted to believe that there was sexual abuse, it didn’t happen. Let this be very clear. I will not make a person go through what they are not. To break this silence, I hope they respect what they are. I decided. It was for my life and for me to live better. I can’t be a spokesperson for something that didn’t happen”, reinforces the ex-pean.

Case generated revolt and expulsion of the musician

Nego do Borel was expelled from “A Fazenda 13” on September 25, after the great repercussion of the post-party dawn events. At the time, the singer was accused of forcing sex with Dayane Mello, who was visibly drunk. Lying on the bed, the model even asked the funkeiro to stop, but was not answered.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the departure of the funkeiro was not a unanimous choice at the top of the station, but pressure from the public and sponsors weighed on the result.

Adriane Galisteu said at the time that she and Record TV do not agree, “under no circumstances, with any type of abuse, harassment, racism, sexism, violence, discrimination or prejudice against women or any other gender!”.