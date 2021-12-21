Dead Director’s Father Blames Alec Baldwin for Movie Set Tragedy · TV News

Anatoly Androsovych, father of director of photography Halyna Hutchins (1979-2021), held Alec Baldwin responsible for his daughter’s death. For him, the actor’s attitudes after the tragedy on the set of the film Rust leave the traces of guilt evident. An example would have been the deactivation of Baldwin’s Twitter account.

“I can’t understand Alec’s behavior. Why did he scan his tweets when it became clear the shooting was at rehearsal? And why did he fire during preparations? . and Alec is partly to blame for causing this shooting,” he criticized in an interview with British portal The Sun, last Sunday (19).

Halyna died on Oct 21 after being shot backstage recording. Unaware that the gun was loaded, Baldwin shot the professional and also injured production director Joel Souza. Police are still investigating the case.

“It’s clear to me that Baldwin fired the shot from his hand, so it’s hard for me to understand how he can’t be partially responsible for my daughter’s death,” blurted Androsovych.

investigations

The latest updates from the crash indicate that Alec Baldwin will need to hand over his cell phone to authorities. The Santa Fe Police Department obtained a search and seizure warrant for the device. Officials said he exchanged text messages with gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed that could play a role in the investigations.

This month, Baldwin was interviewed by journalist George Stephanopoulos, an ABC News anchor, when he said, “The trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger.”