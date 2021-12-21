deadline for payment of the 2nd installment ends; see how to calculate value

Companies that do not deposit the amount corresponding to the 13th salary may be subject to a fine. Know more.

This Monday (20/12), the deadline for companies to deposit the second installment of the 13th salary of the workers. For those who worked all year and are entitled to the benefit, the amount will be paid based on the last gross salary, but discounting the contribution of the National Social Security Institute – INSS.

It is noteworthy that people who receive additional for unhealthy and hazardous work, as well as night pay, must have these values ​​calculated together with the 13th. To find out how much the worker will have deducted from the INSS, just follow a table that has rates that can vary between 7.5% and 14%. These rates are subordinate to the salary value:

Value of up to R$1,100.00: 7.5%;

From BRL 1,100.01 to BRL 2,203.48: 9%;

From BRL 2,203.49 to BRL 3,305.22: 12%; and

From BRL 3,305.23 to BRL 6,433.57: 14%.

The calculation is made as follows for the base of the 13th salary: if the worker earns 1 minimum wage (R$ 1,100.00) and has worked for the full 12 months, the value should be multiplied by 7.5%. The amount to be discounted, in this way, will be R$ 82.50.

Companies that do not deposit the amount corresponding to the 13th salary may be liable to fine. Employees who did not receive their payment within the stipulated days can complain directly to the Labor Court.

The best thing is to initially look for the company’s Human Resources department to understand what happened. If you don’t get a solution, you can go to the Ministry of Labour.