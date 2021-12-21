Death of mother and daughter is shrouded in mystery; expertise starts this tuesday

posted on 12/21/2021 5:51 AM / updated on 12/21/2021 5:53 AM



According to the police, victims would not have entered the stream – (credit: Material Granted to the Mail)

After 11 days of searches, police found the bodies of Shirlene Ferreira da Silva, 38, and daughter Tauane Rebeca da Silva, 14, who left their home on December 9 to walk in a stream in the Gileade condominium region. in the Sol Nascente Housing Sector. The mother and teenager were partially buried in the earth and covered with leaves. Evidence from investigations by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) indicate that the two were victims of a violent crime. This Tuesday morning (21/12), the bodies will be inspected and removed by teams from the Fire Department (CBMDF). To the mail, Shirlei Silva, 39, Shirlene’s sister, said the family is appalled by the case.

Shirlene and Tauane disappeared on December 9th

(photo: Personal file)



Four months pregnant, Shirlene left home, at 2:30 pm, in the company of Tauane. Around 6:30 pm, her husband, Antônio Silva, arrived home and asked the couple’s youngest son about his wife. In response, the boy said that the two had left to go to the stream and had not returned until then. Concerned, family members filed a police report for disappearance at the 23rd Police Station (P Sul). Mother and daughter left their cell phones at home before the tour. In the analyzed messages, the police found conversations by Shirlene saying that she intended to go to Maranhão. “From that point on, we started to work with several hypotheses, mainly drowning and escape”, said the assistant delegate, Vander Braga.

The search task force included sniffer dogs, divers and helicopters from the CBMDF and the PCDF Special Operations Division (DOE). The teams found an umbrella on the bank of the stream. “We started to rule out the possibility of waterspouts, because family members claimed that they both knew how to swim”, completed delegate Vander Braga. Investigators also requested access to more than 90 cameras from buses in the region, and from businesses and neighboring houses.

In a state of shock, Shirlei claimed that she could not recognize her sister and niece. “We haven’t seen the bodies yet, because they didn’t, but the police confirmed that it’s them. I’m very sick, and her husband has no ground. The only thing I know is that they were buried near the search engines.” , she reported, thrilled.

T-shirt was on a branch near the site of the deaths

(photo: Disclosure/PCDF)



Testimony

An eyewitness was essential for the resumption of the searches, as the PCDF and CBMDF had closed the operation. In testimony given on Saturday, one person confirmed that Shirlene and Tauane had gone downhill towards the stream. According to delegate Vander Braga, until that moment, no one had confirmed the information that the two were heading towards the Gileade condominium.

In the testimony, the witness detailed that he saw the two with an umbrella with the same characteristics as the one found by the search teams. Another person noticed that mother and daughter had not returned and became concerned. With the new information, the agents of the 23rd DP resumed their search in the forest area, which is difficult to access, which contains several valleys and caves.

On Monday afternoon (20/12), investigators located the bodies of Shirlene and Tauane about 500 meters away from the stream. The two were wearing clothes, and the police ruled out that the victims had suffered some type of sexual violence and that they had not even entered the water.

Mother and daughter were standing next to each other, with half the bodies buried under a bog and the other half covered in leaves. “The impression is that the criminal has tried to bury the bodies, but as he was unable to do so, he decided to cover them with the plants”, stressed delegate Vander. In the police officer’s assessment, they were victims of violent crime.

According to investigations, the backpack Shirlene was carrying, with a towel inside, was not located, which may reinforce the hypothesis of robbery (robbery followed by death). A gray blouse found hanging from a branch and soiled with clay could reveal the killer’s identity. “The shirt was sent to the expert for analysis. In addition, we are going to take the DNA of the victims’ nails to find out if there was a physical struggle”, detailed Vander Braga.

As this is an area of ​​the Rising Sun, the investigation is now under the responsibility of the 19th DP (P Norte), the police station responsible for the region. To the mail, the delegate Gustavo Augusto, head of the unit, said that the investigation of the bodies will be carried out at 9:30 am this Tuesday (21/12). “We went (this Monday) to the scene, but we arrived close to about 150 meters, because we were unable to advance. As it rained a lot, there was an alert from the fire department on the issue of safety,” explained the policeman.

In a statement, the CBMDF informed that the stream was very full, with a strong current and, therefore, it was not possible to guarantee the safety of the PCDF experts.

Timeline

December 9th

Shirlene Silva and her daughter Tauane Silva left their home towards a stream in the region of Sol Nascente, in Ceilândia, at 15:00. Shirlene’s husband, Antônio Silva, contacted the Fire Department informing them of the disappearance, at 9 pm. The corporation started the search near the stream.

December 10th

Divers, sniffer dogs and soldiers traveled about 3 kilometers of the stream after the victims

December 12th

The Fire Department ended the search for Shirlene and Tauane after receiving information that the pair had been seen in a church in the region of Samambaia. The rescue activities lasted for three consecutive days.

December 13th

Investigations returned, and family members were instructed to seek out the Civil Police. Air rescue was triggered; and the searches, resumed

December 16th

The Fire Department ended the search for the missing. About 6km were covered by the corporation

December 20

The bodies were found covered by leaves, near the stream, by civil police