‘Declined any interest in the Cruise’

Pedro Mesquita, partner at XP Investimentos, gave details of the purchase of Cruzeiro by the former attacker

Ronaldo Phenomenon shocked Brazilian football last weekend to settle the cruise purchase. The former player and now a businessman acquired 90% of the club’s SAF for R$ 400 million.

In an interview with Itatiaia radio, Pedro Mesquita, partner of XP Investments, told behind the scenes of the deal and revealed how the conversations between the Fox and Ronaldo.

“I got in touch and asked Ronaldo about investing in Brazilian football, about his interest in buying a club in Brazil. And he was very surprised at the possibility and even said: ‘Pedro, I thought it wasn’t possible, but it would be a dream to buy Cruzeiro, it’s all about it, I think a lot about football, I want to invest more, I think it’s possible to apply a substantial management shock‘”, began by asserting.

“Ronaldo was really excited about this transaction. He was in Madrid, we made a call and we arranged to talk to him when he returned to Brazil, and when he returned, we deepened the negotiation with him, but we spoke with other possible interested parties as well. And the Ronaldo deal went wonderfully“, continued.

Before the agreement with Ronaldo, it was speculated that the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), controller of the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool, could make a proposal to acquire the Cruzeiro.

However, Pedro Mesquita revealed that the US-based conglomerate did not even make an offer, as there was no interest in opening a negotiation when sought by the XP Investments.



“There was never Liverpool, there was never any negotiation with Liverpool. In fact, there was an attempt on our side, but Liverpool declined any interest in Cruzeiro. This Liverpool situation came out on the internet because of a fan post that said I was in Boston, and the Boston Red Sox is from the same group as Liverpool. And they said I was negotiating with this group.”

“Everyone fell for this story and some adviser spoke of Liverpool’s proposal, which never existed. This reverberated to news on the Brazil website, which reverberated to websites in England, which reverberated to news that Ronaldo’s proposal beat the proposal of Liverpool. It’s a story that’s not true, there was never Liverpool’s proposal, we had, in addition to Ronaldo, two other situations, and nobody here is hiding anything, we’re working for Cruzeiro in a professional way.. I can guarantee that Ronaldo’s choice of proposal was undoubtedly the most financially attractive,” he added.