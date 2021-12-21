DeMar DeRozan doesn’t spare words when talking about LeBron James

nba_demar_derozan_nao_poupa_words_ao_falar_sobre_lebron_james

Sunday’s Lakers-Bulls game had plenty of stars on the court, though players like Anthony Davis and Zach LaVine didn’t play.

LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan headed each team and also led their respective teams in scoring.

James had a 31-point performance, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal despite the loss. DeRozan led the Bulls to victory with 38 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Although the series between the teams for the season is now over, the match marked the first time LeBron and DeRozan have played against each other. James was away when the Lakers hosted the Bulls in early November.

After the game, DeRozan made a point of praising LeBron to NBC Sports Chicago reporter KCJohnson:

“DeRozan on all of his battles with LeBron: ‘He knows that. I’ve said this many times. I have the greatest respect for LeBron. It’s definitely one of those situations where when I’m older, I can say I played against that guy. ‘”

There was a chance that DeRozan had joined LeBron during the offseason. DeRozan thought he was heading home to Los Angeles, even though the Lakers chose Russell Westbrook as his replacement.

The rest is history.

