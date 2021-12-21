Dentinho says that Corinthians has not returned and reveals club proposals in Brazil for 2022

This Monday night, Dentinho opened up about his future. Son of Terrão, the player revealed that he was interested in returning to Corinthians, but did not receive any kind of return from the club.

“My first choice was Corinthians, but I didn’t get back, I don’t know if it was the president’s or the committee’s choice. But I have to respect, I’m grateful to Corinthians for everything, that’s not why I’m going to be upset. Out of gratitude, but if is not the moment, we will go”, the player told the SportTV.

Sold to Ukraine in 2011, Dentinho is free on the market after seeing his link with Shakhtar Donetsk end. With that, the player must return to Brazil, where he received some proposals, including from teams from São Paulo

“I’m talking to my manager and deciding. I took time to rest with my family and we’ll decide in the next few weeks, I have a lot of proposals from Brazil. There were some proposals from São Paulo, time to evaluate with my family and then make the best decision . There are big clubs in Brazil. Thank God they have a lot of proposal, so it’s a matter of sitting down with the family calmly to solve it”, said, in a sincere way, the player.

For Corinthians, Dentinho played 187 games and scored 55 goals. The striker won three titles for Timão: Série B do Brasileirão, in 2008, and Copa do Brasil and Paulistão, both in 2009.

