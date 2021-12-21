device denies exit from NIP, reveals mental health issues, calls for “respect” for her privacy | DRAFT5

“All these nonsensical reports (rumors) of my leaving the team are exactly that, nonsense. When someone is having problems that run their health, I believe it is imperative that they be given time and space to deal with them : and not be bombarded with falsehood. I hope this will serve to deter more disturbing rumors and I kindly ask the media to respect my privacy at this time. Thank you so much for your understanding and I look forward to a brilliant 2022.”, finished.