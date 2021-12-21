device denies exit from NIP, reveals mental health issues, calls for “respect” for her privacy | DRAFT5

In the player’s personal Twitter account, AWPer explained the absence of the last championships NIP played and that he owed an explanation to his teammates. In the series of tweets made by device, the athlete revealed that he suffered an outbreak with mental health, for personal and professional reasons.
“2021 has been a difficult year for so many people, myself included. Today there is new speculation about why I’m taking a break: I shouldn’t explain myself, but it’s unfair to my teammates, I thought I’d better explain. My health mentally suffered a flare-up this year, both for personal reasons and the pressure that comes from playing professional sports. The NIP and my teammates have been very understanding in letting me work on my mental well-being towards the end of the year.”
“All these nonsensical reports (rumors) of my leaving the team are exactly that, nonsense. When someone is having problems that run their health, I believe it is imperative that they be given time and space to deal with them : and not be bombarded with falsehood. I hope this will serve to deter more disturbing rumors and I kindly ask the media to respect my privacy at this time. Thank you so much for your understanding and I look forward to a brilliant 2022.”, finished.
Continues after the ad
The last tournament that device played from start to finish with the NIP was the BLAST Premier: Fall Finals 2021, in which the team was eliminated by the Team Liquid 2-1. The team was in last place in the competition.