Di Maria on the Rooster? Board positions on speculation

Milton Neves revealed on his Twitter account that Atlético-MG has conversations with Di Maria, to transform the PSG player into a reinforcement for 2022. The journalist also added that Edenílson is very close to becoming a reinforcement for Galo.

THE Blog consulted an athletic source who assured: “There is absolutely nothing between Atlético and Di Maria.” The concern at Cidade do Galo is that the fans create expectations that are not confirmed, leading to frustration.

Di Maria has a contract with PSG only until June and is unlikely to stay there. The problem is competition: there is no lack of interested parties in Europe itself. If the idea is to return to South America, there is also a favorite: the Rosario Central.

“It’s a team that is always present in my heart. And my wish is to be able to retire with the club shirt. But I don’t want to go there just to say goodbye. I want to have some fullness so that I can repay everything they gave me”, said Di Maria, in a recent interview with an Argentine TV station.

The Rooster does intend to close with Edenílson. Between club and athlete, there is already a verbal agreement. The payment of the termination fine of US$ 3 million net for Internacional is still pending. Ademir, Vitor Mendes and Castilho are also new for 2022.