Director of SBT surprises by explaining the reason for the change of presenters in the Fashion Squad

artistic director of SBT, Fernando Pelégio used social media to comment on the news that the fashion Squad will be shown again on the broadcaster under the command of new presenters.

Through a text, he explained that Arlindo Grund and Isabella Fiorentino were invited to continue the program, but could not accept because they are involved with other personal projects.

“They say that the team that is winning doesn’t move. Pure truth. When it was decided that we would return with an unprecedented season of Esquadrão da Moda, the first thing we did was get in touch with protagonists Isabella Fiorentino and Arlindo Grund”, initiated Pelegius.

“Both were very grateful and tempted to embark on this successful adventure that since 2009 has proven to be a successful show for audiences, critics and commercials. But, this pandemic has changed a lot in everyone’s lives. In theirs it would be no different”, he continued.

“They reinvented themselves and today they have other personal and professional goals that require a lot of attention and time. They politely declined our invitation and I’m sure, heartbroken too”, said still.

The boss of Silvio Santos’ channel ended the post thanking the duo for their years of mastery in front of the attraction:

“We can only thank them for so much talent, professionalism, friendship and dedication they have had in these 12 years. We wish all the happiness in the world to both, with the certainty that the doors of SBT will remain open”.

“We will miss you but the friendship will continue to persevere. Thank you so much for all these years together!”, completed.

SBT defines new Fashion Squad presenters

For the new edition of Esquadrão da Moda, SBT signed with Lucas Anderi and Renata Kuerten. Lucas, for those who don’t know, became known for his participation in Fábrica de Weddings.

Renata, in turn, was a top model and gained fame on TV as a presenter for RedeTV! programs. Under the command of the former duo, the Esquadrão da Moda resisted time and went through 13 years of ups and downs.

Look: