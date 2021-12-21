Discover the most profitable fixed income funds of 2021 – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news on the financial market

While 2020 ended with the basic interest rate (Selic) at 2%, 2021 was completely different. For many, it even surprised, with inflation exceeding 10% and interest ending at 9.25% a year. As a result, fixed income funds have brought benefits to investors.

Fixed income funds, as defined by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), are funds that seek returns through investments in fixed income assets, admitting strategies that imply interest and index risk of prices, while fixed income assets issued abroad are still allowed.

In exclusive ranking for the E-Investor, Economatica Brasil reveals which were the 10 fixed income funds with the highest profitability in the year. Non-exclusive funds were considered, without restrictions for investors and with funding during the year.

Fund Characteristics

Among funds with or without allocation to private credit, the maximum return obtained was 11.8% from December 30, 2020 to December 13 of this year, the most current data available, according to Economatica Brasil.

Infinity Tiger Dynamic Allocation was the asset with the highest return. In all, the fund has a net worth of R$53 million, also according to data from Economatica. According to the manager, the minimum initial investment is R$ 500. “The objective is to provide shareholders, in the long term, with a return on the principal invested, seeking to surpass the variation in the Interbank Deposit Certificate – CDI”, explains Infinity. The manager charges a 0.5% administration fee per year.

Managed by Banco Mercantil do Brasil, MB Matic Renda Fixa was the fund with the second best performance. The fund is composed of federal public bonds (62.36%), private bonds (28.36%) and (over 9.28%). The asset has a minimum initial investment of R$1 thousand and equity of R$23 million.

The other eight funds in the ranking have private credit securities in their composition, which can be Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB), Real Estate Letter of Credit (LCI), Agribusiness Letter of Credit (LCA), debentures, COE or Exchange Bill ( LC).

Within fixed income funds, funds made up of government bonds or repurchase agreements, called DI Funds. They are among the most used to compose the emergency reserve basket, especially because they are referenced by Selic, which guarantees liquidity and low risk. Assets of Itaú Asset, Singulare, Magnetis, Vitreo, Órama, XP Asset, Caixa and Santander, were highlighted.

