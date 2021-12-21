Diuretic tea for urinating: 3 options of teas that help to make at home quickly

Learn today, December 21st, how to do diuretic tea to urinate. There are three options that will help you solve the problem of fluid retention. Also, know the benefits and contraindications of each one of them. So, keep an eye on this matter here, at Casa & Agro, by Tecno Notícias.

Fluid retention and bloating are recurrent problems, especially among women during menstruation and pregnancy. However, there are other factors that influence such as lack of exercise and excessive salt intake. There are a few ways to combat this problem and one of them is with diuretic tea to urinate. In this way it helps to eliminate excess fluid along with toxins from our body.

Diuretic tea for urination

You will now know three types of teas that will help you to eliminate fluid retention. In that way, consequently, they will help to treat urinary infections. Also, one of them can be consumed by pregnant women. Check out:

1. Horsetail tea

Put a teaspoon of horsetail in a cup of boiling water and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Afterwards, strain, let it warm and drink 3 times a day. However, there is a debate that together with water, horsetail allows the elimination of mineral salts. Therefore, beware of prolonged consumption.

2.Green tea

Put a tablespoon of green tea leaves in a cup and then add boiling water, let stand for 3 to 5 minutes. Then strain, allow to warm and drink up to 3 times a day. This infusion is rich in caffeine, therefore, those who have stomach problems, pregnant women and children should avoid its consumption.

3. Diuretic tea for urination for pregnant women

In a cup, place 1 teaspoon of fennel. Then add 1 tsp of parsley. Finally, pour 250 ml of hot water and cover. Drink 2 cups a day and consume plenty of water.

THE diuretic tea to urinate it can be consumed without major problems. However, people with kidney problems, heart and low blood pressure should consult a doctor before consumption to avoid any problem, as well as those who already use synthetic drugs to combat fluid retention.

