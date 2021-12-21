Does flu get worse at night? Understand why this can happen

Has it ever happened during a flu that you noticed that it was time for bed and that your cough increased a little or your nose became more congested? It’s common for many people to get this feeling that the symptoms of the disease get worse at night, but does it really happen?

According to Helena Brígido, an infectious disease physician, member of the board of the Pará Society of Infectology and professor at the UFPA (Federal University of Pará), there is no specific time for the worsening of symptoms related to the flu, but the worsening of the flu may be linked to the act of lying in bed to sleep.

When lying down, the pulmonary movement of inhaling and exhaling is reduced. As a result, the nose is more easily blocked in individuals who already have the flu—and nasal obstruction is one of the symptoms, in fact, more irritating in those who are feeling the flu.

The fact that the person moves less during this period of flu-like symptoms and, later, lies down to sleep favors a series of factors such as the accumulation of secretion in the sinuses and the consequent blockage of the nose. This increases mucosal edema, adds Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at Unicamp (University of Campinas) and consultant to the Brazilian Society of Infectology.

“There is no schedule that gets worse, this is an impression”, says the doctor.

Temperature can also affect symptoms.

A decrease in temperature at night can also lead to exacerbation of symptoms, such as coughing, for example, which can get worse at bedtime, especially if there is sinusitis as a complication due to the flu.

In general, cold places present greater tendencies for respiratory infections, says Claudilson Bastos, infectious disease, medical residency preceptor in infectology and coordinator of teaching and research at the Couto Maia Institute, and professor of medicine at the State University of Bahia.

Some simple measures can help relieve symptoms, such as keeping hydrated, drinking plenty of fluids during the day, eating a balanced diet and washing the nose with saline solution to prevent the accumulation of secretions, according to specialists heard by Live well. Depending on the case, the use of analgesics and/or antihistamines and antivirals may be recommended.

The flu becomes a concern if a person has a high fever with chills for more than three days, prostration, intense tiredness, shortness of breath, headache different from the usual one, and a change in the appearance of the cough with sputum. In these situations, she should see a doctor for a better evaluation.