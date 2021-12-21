Dollar closes at R$ 5.743, the highest value in 9 months; Scholarship drops 2.03% – 12/20/2021

The commercial dollar rose 1.02% today and closed quoted at R$ 5.743 — the highest value in nine months since March 30 (R$ 5.762).

The Ibovespa fell 2.03% and ended the day at 105,019.78 points. This was the biggest drop in nearly a month since November 26, when the main Brazilian Stock Exchange index (B3) plummeted 3.39%.

Investors around the world have sought out assets deemed safe amid fears that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will prompt large economies to adopt tougher measures to combat covid-19. Countries in Europe have announced restrictions or said they are evaluating possible measures to contain the spread of the variant on the continent.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

risk aversion

“Global markets are opening the week in a tone of ‘risk-off’ (risk aversion), with investors eyeing the worsening of the global health picture,” said Victor Beyruti, economist at Guide Investimentos. “Risk assets are unlikely to escape contagion due to the general worsening sentiment that characterizes international markets.”

After the Netherlands decreed a lockdown on Sunday — possibly pressuring other European economies to adopt similar measures to curb the spread of the omicron strain — European stocks and Wall Street futures fell sharply on Monday.

In addition to fears associated with the pandemic, economists at Bradesco drew attention to “reduced liquidity (in international markets) due to the year-end festivities”. Deals will be cut short this week by Christmas Eve, which falls on Friday.

In a report released on Monday, the bank’s specialists also said that the focus of market participants will fall on economic indicators both in Brazil — with the release of the IPCA-15 in December on Thursday — and in the United States, which it publishes during the week readings on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the PCE price index.

As this year draws to a close, market participants are starting to look at the challenges of the real for 2022, when the dollar is expected to benefit globally from higher US interest rates. At the local level, presidential elections could heighten market uncertainty in a period of likely weak economic growth.

The fiscal agenda is also on the radar, amid the perception that Brazil’s credibility has been shaken in recent months by government pressure for more spending, which ultimately led to the change in the spending ceiling rule through the PEC dos Precatório, recently enacted.

*With Reuters