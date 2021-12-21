Dollar hits highest level since March with omicron and budget vote in focus | finance

Fears regarding the advancement of omicron variant of coronavirus have returned to haunt global markets and the risk aversion movement made the dollar start the Christmas week on a steady high. In the domestic exchange market, added to the global risks were the uncertainties arising from the processing of the 2022 budget , at a time when pressure accumulates for salary readjustments for some categories and for an average benefit of more than R$ 400 for the Brazil Aid . Thus, the dollar ended the session at a high of 1.00%, trading at R$ 5.7410, the highest level of closing since March 30.

With new measures of social isolation adopted in some countries due to the increase in the number of covid-19 cases due to the spread of the omicron variant, risky assets were penalized this Monday since the beginning of Asian trading sessions. The risk aversion sentiment comes as the markets begin to face a period of low liquidity, with the approach of the end-of-the-year holidays.

Local uncertainties add to the noisier international scenario and help give the dollar an upward bias against the real. Pressure from the government base for an increase in the average value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 are in the focus of market participants, who are also paying attention to discussions on next year’s Budget. In addition, pressures to readjust police salaries are also monitored by the market. The postponement of the vote on the final Budget report, therefore, weighed on the agents’ sentiment this beginning of the week.

“We are very much in the omicron movement and fears regarding a non-end of the pandemic. This has brought greater aversion to risk and affects Brazil”, observes the chief economist of Ourinvest, Fernanda Consorte. In addition, she notes that investors’ perception that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may, even so, raise interest rates sooner than expected adds pressure to the real “and, finally, the fiscal soap opera with no voting being carried out of the 2022 LDO implies more caution”.

In a monthly report on the outlook for the foreign exchange market, the director of Latin America strategy at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Luís Hurtado, says he does not see enough space for a sustained recovery of the real in the short term, even with the aggressive cycle of monetary tightening in the country. “The likelihood of accelerating the current rate of interest rate hikes diminishes as economic activity slows down. Furthermore, although the Precatório PEC avoids a more harmful alternative, it has set a worrying precedent for new expenses outside the spending ceiling in the future”, observes the professional.

In this context, Hurtado expects the political noise to intensify ahead of the presidential elections in October, which should further postpone discussions on important reforms and could bring to the table populist measures, such as changes in Petrobras’ fuel price policy. Thus, the Canadian bank maintains a bias in the purchase of the dollar against the real with a “target” of R$ 5.90. The CIBC’s projections also show the expectation that the US currency will reach BRL 6.00 at the end of the third quarter of 2022, but that it will end next year at BRL 5.70.

Deutsche Bank’s chief strategist for emerging markets, Drausio Giacomelli, notes in a statement that political uncertainty continues to spur a flight of capital out of Brazil. “Residents have been investing abroad at an accelerated pace,” he says. “All in all, the recovery in foreign flows has outpaced capital flight, which has resulted in a positive balance of payments and reserve build-up of nearly $20 billion in 2021. This contrasts with the weak performance of the currency, which traded closely or above R$ 5.50 per dollar in the fourth quarter, notes Giacomelli.