dollar is the only asset that is out of step

UOL – When will we reach an acceptable dollar value in Brazil?

Marcos Azer Maluf – I hope soon. The dollar is the only asset that is slightly out of step. It should be closer to R$ 4.80, but for that, we have to pass on more international confidence to investors.

It is important that politically we have calmer months, maturity among the Powers. Both the Senate and the Chamber, the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal] and the President of the Republic must work in harmony, and when foreign investors understand that this harmony is for real, more dollars will certainly enter the country, and the value will fall.

In your opinion, does the government’s political discourse hinder international investment?

Political discourse has an important weight and reflects on our international scenario. Without necessarily indicating guilty or innocent, but when investing in a country where the Powers are politically aligned, it is possible to take a longer-term view, and this helps the investor.

What are your expectations for 2022? Will we have a more stable country?

Much better, no doubt. We will have a unique opportunity to democratically choose a President of the Republic who will govern us for the next four years.

Let’s hope that the next president, whoever he may be, makes a good government. When we root against a president or a government, we are rooting against ourselves.