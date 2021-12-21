Douglas Costa is closer to São Paulo, which organizes itself with a view to strengthening

After having announced the hiring of right-back Rafinha, São Paulo got closer to another player who was at Grêmio in 2021. GOAL, the Tricolor Paulista took steps forward in an attempt to hit Douglas Costa.

Initially, São Paulo’s idea is to hire the 31-year-old striker on a loan. In addition, Tricolor do Morumbi is also looking for an investor to pay Douglas’ high salary – in an attempt to avoid events like those that occurred when São Paulo hired Daniel Alves.

After more than a decade in Europe, where he shone for clubs such as Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich and Juventus, Douglas made his return to Grêmio in 2021. However, the striker was one of several disappointments for Tricolor in the campaign that ended with the relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

With no mood to follow the blue side of Rio Grande, because of the provocations aimed at the fans themselves, and the high salary he receives, Douglas Costa will continue at Grêmio for the next season. It remains to be seen how far your negotiation with São Paulo will go.