New information about Red Ribbon Force androids has been revealed!

As fans already know, a new movie from Dragon Ball Super is already in development, earning the title of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The official synopsis was released recently by Toei Animation, and now we also have details about the new androids that will appear in the film, some even very familiar to the public.

As disclosed by toei animation (via ComicBook), during the Jump Party 2022, the androids Gamma 1 and gamma 2 had their looks revealed. In addition, it has already been confirmed that the two were created by Red Ribbon Strength and will be great threats to gohan and Piccolo in the new movie. Apparently, the return of the Red Ribbon Force could also bring an army of androids and be quite a problem for the heroes.

Check out the teaser below:

In the synopsis, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 they are described as the biggest androids of all, which emphasizes the importance of the villains in the plot. Also according to information from the Jump Festa panel, the most intriguing thing is that the antagonists see themselves as heroes, while Gohan and the other characters are seen as the villains of the situation. Regarding the voice of the characters, it was also confirmed that Hiroshi Kamiya (Attack on Titan and One Piece) will make Gamma 1 and Mamoru Miyabi (Death Note) will make Gamma 2.

But fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what will happen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, since the film is scheduled to premiere for 2022, in Japan. For the rest of the world, there is no release forecast yet.

